U.S. Senate backs $2.2 billion military sale to Egypt

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday
backed the $2.2 billion sale of C-130 Super Hercules planes to
Egypt, voting 81-18 against an effort to block the deal over
human rights concerns.
Republican Senator Rand Paul had sought to stop the sale,
joined by some of the 100-member Senate's most progressive
Democrats. Opponents of the sale argued that U.S. companies
should not be selling arms to countries with poor records on
human rights.
Days after the defense deal was announced in January,
President Joe Biden's administration said it would deny $130
million of military aid, or 10% of the total allocated to Egypt,
if the country did not address human rights concerns.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who ousted the
Muslim Brotherhood in 2013, has overseen a crackdown on dissent
that has tightened in recent years.
The sale of 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules planes for as much
as $2.2 billion would include support equipment, spares and
technical support, the Pentagon said. Lockheed Martin is
the prime contractor for the planes.
