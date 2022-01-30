Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia -senators

01/30/2022 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Security talks at the United States Mission in Geneva

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. senators are very close to reaching a deal on legislation to sanction Russia over its actions on Ukraine, including some measures that may take effect before any invasion, two leading senators said on Sunday.

Senators Bob Menendez and James Risch, the chairman and top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said they hoped to move forward on the bill this week.

"I would describe it as that we are on the one-yard line," Menendez said on CNN's "State of the Union," using an American football reference meaning very close to the goal.

There is strong bipartisan resolve to support Ukraine and to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine, Menendez said. Asked if an agreement will be reached this week, he said, "I believe that we will get there."

Russia has been building up its forces on Ukraine's borders for months and has demanded NATO pull troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar the former Soviet state from ever joining the U.S.-led military alliance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy supports immediate action and has criticized the West for waiting to impose more damaging sanctions.

The Senate bill would target the most significant Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt, as well as provide more U.S. military assistance to Ukraine.

Some of the sanctions in the bill could take place before any invasion because of what Russia has already done, Menendez said, including cyber attacks on Ukraine, false flag operations and efforts to undermine the Ukrainian government internally.

More crushing sanctions would come if Russia invades, he said, "but the lethal aid would travel no matter what."

There are still areas of disagreement between senators from the two parties, especially over whether to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

"We're working on that. I think that's going to be the last T-crossed, I-dotted before we put them all across the finish line," Risch said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 1.65% 14.646 Real-time Quote.-13.33%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.77% 217.202 Delayed Quote.24.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.06% 78.075 Delayed Quote.4.11%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:00aAbout 1,400 U.S. flights canceled after winter storm in Northeast
RE
10:48aNorth Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
10:48aNorth Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
10:41aNATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
RE
10:35aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
10:35aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
10:12aNine dead, including children, after a six-car crash in Las Vegas
RE
10:12aN.Ireland marks 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday
RE
10:05aIreland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday"
RE
10:02aIreland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
2NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
3German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
4Police arrest Macau's No 2 junket boss in crackdown
5Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit

HOT NEWS