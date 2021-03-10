U.S. Senate confirms Fudge as Biden's housing, urban development secretary

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to
confirm Democratic Representative Marcia Fudge as Secretary of
Housing and Urban Development, giving President Joe Biden
another cabinet member focused strongly on reducing economic
inequalities.
The Senate voted 66-34 in favor of Fudge's nomination, with
all Democrats and independents and 16 Republicans voting in
favor of the Ohio congresswoman who has sometimes made
incendiary remarks about Republicans.
Fudge, 68, during her confirmation hearing called for more
housing aid to help tens of millions of people who are behind on
rent and 3 million homeowners currently in forbearance or
delinquent on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill passed on Wednesday
includes $45 billion to help struggling households pay rent,
mortgages and utilities, and place homeless people into housing.
The government estimates that 12 million people owe an average
of $5,800 in back rent and utilities.
"My first priority as secretary would be to alleviate that
crisis and get people the support they need to come back from
the edge,” Fudge told the Senate Finance Committee. As HUD
secretary, she would be responsible for distributing much of the
COVID-19 housing aid.
She also said called for stronger efforts to level the
playing field for people of color, those with less education and
suffering from discrimination, a move that put her at odds with
some Republicans.
Fudge also spent a substantial amount of time in her
confirmation hearing deflecting Republican criticism of her
comments last year when she said Republicans bent on replacing
late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the
November presidential election "are a disgrace to this nation."
Fudge said she was not always "pitch perfect" but pledged to
work with Republicans as HUD secretary.
(Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul and Giles
Elgood)