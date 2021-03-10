Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate confirms Fudge as Biden's housing, urban development secretary

03/10/2021 | 02:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to confirm Democratic Representative Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, giving President Joe Biden another cabinet member focused strongly on reducing economic inequalities.

The Senate voted 66-34 in favor of Fudge's nomination, with all Democrats and independents and 16 Republicans voting in favor of the Ohio congresswoman who has sometimes made incendiary remarks about Republicans.

Fudge, 68, during her confirmation hearing called for more housing aid to help tens of millions of people who are behind on rent and 3 million homeowners currently in forbearance or delinquent on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill passed on Wednesday includes $45 billion to help struggling households pay rent, mortgages and utilities, and place homeless people into housing. The government estimates that 12 million people owe an average of $5,800 in back rent and utilities.

"My first priority as secretary would be to alleviate that crisis and get people the support they need to come back from the edge,” Fudge told the Senate Finance Committee. As HUD secretary, she would be responsible for distributing much of the COVID-19 housing aid.

She also said called for stronger efforts to level the playing field for people of color, those with less education and suffering from discrimination, a move that put her at odds with some Republicans.

Fudge also spent a substantial amount of time in her confirmation hearing deflecting Republican criticism of her comments last year when she said Republicans bent on replacing late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the November presidential election "are a disgrace to this nation."

Fudge said she was not always "pitch perfect" but pledged to work with Republicans as HUD secretary. (Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul and Giles Elgood)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pNHL, Disney reach seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal
RE
03:21pSEC warns against investing in SPACs based solely on celebrity backing
RE
03:17pDollar dips following inflation data, U.S. Treasury auction
RE
03:15pStocks climb as data eases inflation jitters
RE
03:15pAENGUS KELLY : Hard lessons help AerCap boss Kelly rebuild air finance titan
RE
03:13pDollar dips following inflation data, U.S. Treasury auction
RE
03:11pStocks climb as data eases inflation jitters
RE
03:06pBudget Deficit Widened to $1 Trillion From October Through February -- Update
DJ
03:05pBiden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
RE
03:05pDow at record high, stocks gain as inflation fears recede
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5OPPORTUNITY FROM CRISIS: how investors are playing the post-pandemic property market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ