Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate confirms ex-Chicago Mayor Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan

12/18/2021 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rahm Emanuel speaks during an interview with Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate early Saturday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee Rahm Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan, despite questions about the murder of a Black teenager by a white police officer when Emanuel was mayor of Chicago.

The Senate approved Emanuel by a vote of 48-21 in a middle-of-the-night session, with three of Biden's fellow Democrats voting against his nomination.

Emanuel is a former member of the House of Representatives and was the first White House chief of staff when President Barack Obama was president and Biden was vice president.

Supporters backed him for the post in Tokyo because of his long record in public service at a time when Washington is looking to Asian allies such as Japan to help push back against a rising China.

Detractors said they would not back Emanuel because of his handling of the shooting seven years ago of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who died after police office Jason Van Dyke fired his weapon multiple times.

Then-Mayor Emanuel's handling of the case was criticized, especially because a video showing the shooting was not released for more than a year.

Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and jailed for nearly seven years and four Chicago police officers were fired over McDonald's death, which highlighted racial tensions in the United States' third-largest city.

Biden nominated Emanuel in August. At his confirmation hearing in October, Emanuel said he thought about McDonald's death every day and that, as mayor, he was responsible and accountable.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. -0.87% 913.57 Delayed Quote.26.61%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION -1.45% 261.7 Delayed Quote.21.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:00aTurkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
RE
10:00aLondon mayor says he is declaring a "major incident" to help authorities cope with rising covid-19 cases
RE
10:00aLondon declares 'major incident' to help COVID-hit hospitals
RE
09:47aUK reports leap of 10,000 confirmed Omicron coronavirus cases
RE
09:42aGerman regional health ministers call for tighter rules on UK arrivals
RE
09:34aExplosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
RE
09:30aWe wish you a merry vaccine! Lisbon starts inoculating children
RE
09:25aChelsea owner Abramovich gets Portuguese citizenship
RE
09:04a'Super Saturday' set to lure last-minute shoppers in U.S. despite Omicron surge
RE
09:01aU.S. Senate confirms ex-Chicago Mayor Emanuel to be ambassador to Japan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
3Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory
4Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
5Telecom Italia's former CEO steps down from company board

HOT NEWS