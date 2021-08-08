U.S. Senate edges toward passage of $1 tln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will try to
move toward passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on
Sunday, as Republicans struggle to heal a rift within their
ranks that has inhibited party efforts to amend the legislation.
The Senate was scheduled to convene at noon EDT (1600 GMT)
and was expected to hold two procedural votes on Sunday evening,
unless Republicans and Democrats could reach an agreement on
amendments that would allow the chamber to move more quickly to
passage.
The legislation represents the biggest investment in decades
in America's roads, bridges, airports and waterways, and its
passage through the evenly divided Senate would represent a
major victory for President Joe Biden and a group of bipartisan
lawmakers who spent months crafting the measure.
The legislation took an important step forward on Saturday,
when 67 lawmakers including 18 Republicans voted to limit debate
on the measure, comfortably surpassing a 60-vote threshold
required for most legislation in the 100-seat Senate.
But unless all 100 senators consent to expedite the process,
passage would have to wait until Monday or Tuesday under
parliamentary rules that require legislation to move forward
slowly and in stages.
Lawmakers in both parties have been working toward an
agreement to consider a combination of Democratic, Republican
and bipartisan amendments under an expedited schedule.
But the effort has been held up by opposition from
Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, a freshman from Tennessee who
objects to fast-tracking the legislation due in part to its
effect on the federal budget deficit.
"I cannot participate in doing it this way," Hagerty, who
was former President Donald Trump's ambassador to Japan,
declared on the Senate floor on Saturday.
Hagerty announced his opposition last week, after the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the legislation
would increase the deficits by $256 billion over 10 years.
The CBO analysis https://www.reuters.com/article/biden-infrastructure-costs/factbox-cbo-estimate-leaves-u-s-budget-shortfall-for-infrastructure-bill-backers-idUSL1N2PC30J
did not include $57 billion in added revenue that Washington
could collect over the long term from the economic growth
benefits of infrastructure projects. It also did not count $53
billion in unused federal supplemental unemployment funds to be
returned from states.
Hagerty showed no sign of wavering late on Saturday, when he
was approached on the Senate floor by a number of Republicans
who fear that his opposition will prevent votes on amendments
they believe could improve the legislation.
"Impasse. That's the headline: impasse. There's nothing
below that,” Republican Senator John Cornyn later told
reporters.
Despite Republican frustration, Democrats believe the
deadlock on amendments poses no threat to ultimate passage of
the infrastructure bill.
"At the end of the day, this legislation is too important
not to pass. Too important. Failure, as they say, is not an
option," Senator Tom Carper, Democratic floor manager for the
bill, told reporters.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by David Gregorio)