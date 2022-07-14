U.S. Senate eyes vote as soon as Tuesday on China chip competition bill -source
07/14/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been telling senators to expect voting to begin as early as Tuesday on a bill designed to increase U.S. competitiveness with China that would include emergency funding to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, a source familiar with the issue said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Chris Reese)