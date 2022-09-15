Advanced search
U.S. Senate fails to coalesce behind gay marriage bill, talks to continue

09/15/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - A spectator wears a shirt with the word 'LOVE' on it while watching the San Francisco gay pride parade, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Thursday decided to put off until after the Nov. 8 congressional elections any vote on legislation protecting gay marriage, dashing the hopes of advocates who sought prompt action on a bill already passed by the House of Representatives.

The move came after weeks of closed-door talks between a small group of Democratic and Republican senators who looked at ways to amend the House bill in order to attract at least 10 Republican supporters who would join 48 Democrats and two independents.

A formal statement on the delay was expected later on Thursday, but Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin informed reporters of the delay.

"We're very confident that the bill will pass but we will need a little more time," Baldwin said, adding that a bill will be put to a vote after the elections.

"If they think that improves their chances of passage, that's their prerogative," Republican Senator John Cornyn told reporters, adding that he would vote against a bill codifying same-sex marriage into law.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Makini Brice and Moira Warburton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
