U.S. Senate fails to coalesce behind gay marriage bill, talks to continue

The move came after weeks of closed-door talks between a small group of Democratic and Republican senators who looked at ways to amend the House bill in order to attract at least 10 Republican supporters who would join 48 Democrats and two independents.

A formal statement on the delay was expected later on Thursday, but Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin informed reporters of the delay.

"We're very confident that the bill will pass but we will need a little more time," Baldwin said, adding that a bill will be put to a vote after the elections.

"If they think that improves their chances of passage, that's their prerogative," Republican Senator John Cornyn told reporters, adding that he would vote against a bill codifying same-sex marriage into law.

