U.S. Senate grills SEC's Gensler over climate rule, crypto stance

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler defended his agency's
position on cryptocurrencies and its push to include climate
risks into public company disclosures before the U.S. Senate
Banking Committee on Thursday.
Gensler appeared before the panel for its regular oversight
duties, but the hearing comes at a time of Republican
frustration over his agenda. They claim he has overstepped his
authority with a broad assault on U.S. capital markets and
adopted a hostile stance toward the financial industry.
But in prepared testimony released ahead of the hearing,
Gensler insisted his new rules are critical to ensuring the U.S.
capital markets remain the global "gold standard."
Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown applauded Gensler's
ambitious agenda. "If Wall Street and its allies are
complaining, it probably means you’re doing your job," he said.
Republicans are especially concerned about a draft SEC rule
requiring public companies to disclose climate-related risks,
including greenhouse gas emissions. Corporate groups say it is
onerous and exceeds the agency's authority.
"The cost of compliance will be more material to the
investor than the information itself," the committee's top
Republican Pat Toomey said in his opening remarks.
He also warned that the SEC should be "nervous" about legal
challenges in light of a recent Supreme Court decision to curb
the Environmental Protection Agency's power, which some legal
experts say undermines the SEC's authority on its climate rule.
Jon Tester, a Democratic U.S. Senator from Montana, also
raised concerns about the potential impact of the climate rule
on small business owners like farmers who could be ensnared by
its requirement for public companies to disclose emissions in
their supply chains.
But Gensler, in his testimony, said the rule would provide
needed clarity and consistency to an issue important to
investors and being disclosed by some companies under disparate
frameworks, and later added the agency was considering all
feedback.
CRYPTOCURRENCY CRITICISMS
Republicans also pressured Gensler on what they see is his
increasingly hawkish stance on cryptocurrency oversight.
Gensler made headlines last week when he said crypto
companies may need multiple SEC registrations and split their
operations into separate legal entities.
Gensler said such "disaggregation" could enhance investor
protections and guard against conflicts of interest. He added
that SEC staff was working with traditional market
intermediaries interested in entering the crypto market, and
urged Congress to not inadvertently undermine existing investor
protections while crafting cryptocurrency legislation.
Toomey, though, said the SEC has failed to provide
regulatory clarity in the crypto market and accused the SEC of
being asleep at the wheel as crypto lending platforms Celsius
Network and Voyager Digital collapsed this summer, leaving
thousands of retail customers unable to access their assets.
Gensler also struck a cautious tone on a recent deal between
U.S. and Chinese officials on auditing U.S.-listed Chinese
firms, noting the accord is meaningful only if U.S. officials
actually are permitted to fully investigate Chinese auditors.
If not, roughly 200 companies would still face the prospect
of trading restrictions in the United States, he warned.
