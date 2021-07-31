U.S. Senate in rare Saturday session on $1 trln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate in a rare
Saturday session worked on a bill that would spend $1 trillion
on roads, rail lines and other infrastructure, as lawmakers from
both parties sought to advance President Joe Biden's top
legislative priority.
The ambitious plan https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-infrastructure-details/factbox-whats-in-the-us-senates-bipartisan-1-tln-infrastructure-plan-idUSL1N2P52EF
has the backing of Democrats and Republicans alike and has
already cleared two hurdles by broad margins in the closely
divided Senate.
But so far no lawmakers have seen the final text of the
bill, which includes about $550 billion in new spending and was
still being written on Saturday. Earlier votes were for a shell
bill that the actual legislation will be added to once it is
complete.
"Once the bipartisan group completes the legislative text, I
will offer it as a substitute amendment," top Senate Democrat
Chuck Schumer said on Saturday.
The Senate is going to move forward on both tracks of
infrastructure before the beginning of the August recess. The
longer it takes to finish, the longer we'll be here. But we're
going to get the job done."
After passing the $1 trillion bill, Schumer aims to push
forward on a sweeping $3.5 trillion package that focuses on
climate change and home care for the elderly and children. That
faces staunch Republican opposition and some dissent among
moderate Democrats.
The Senate voted 66-28 on Friday to take up the bill, with
16 Republicans joining all 48 Democrats and two independents in
support.
The package would dramatically increase the nation's
spending on roads, bridges, transit and airports. Supporters
predicted it will ultimately pass the Senate and House of
Representatives, eventually reaching Biden's desk for him to
sign it into law.
It includes about $550 billion in new spending, on top of
$450 billion that was previously approved. It also includes
money for eliminating lead water pipes and building electric
vehicle charging stations.
The bill does not include funding for most climate change
and social initiatives that Democrats aim to pass in the
separate $3.5 trillion measure without Republican support.
Democrats hold razor-thin margins in both the Senate and the
House of Representatives, meaning the party must stick together
to achieve its legislative goals.
Progressive members of the House Democratic caucus have
already suggested the $1 trillion package is inadequate, and the
Senate could likewise impose changes that could complicate its
chances of becoming law.
But supporters, including Schumer and Republican Senate
Leader Mitch McConnell, have been optimistic about its
prospects.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, additional reporting by Ted
Hesson and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair
Bell)