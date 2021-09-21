U.S. Senate may vote soon on Chopra's move to CFPB

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Chuck Schumer told lawmakers on Tuesday that he will begin the
process of bringing Rohit Chopra's nomination to lead the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to the floor for a vote.
In his remarks, Schumer praised Chopra as having a long
history of defending middle class people from financial
institutions and students from for-profit colleges.
Chopra is currently on the Federal Trade Commission. His
departure would leave the five-member body with two Democrats
and two Republicans; three members of the commission must
support a proposal for it to go forward. Privacy advocate Alvaro
Bedoya has been nominated to replace him.
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee tied 12-12 on Chopra's
nomination to the CFPB in March. He had been unanimously
confirmed in 2018 to be an FTC commissioner.
Progressives see both financial regulators as key to
advancing policy directives around climate change and racial
justice. The CFPB has been a political lightning rod since it
was created following the 2009 financial crisis, beloved by
Democrats as a guardian of ordinary Americans but reviled by
Republicans as too powerful and unaccountable.
