U.S. Senate meets on Saturday to consider $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will meet for
the second weekend in a row on Saturday in hopes of passing a $1
trillion infrastructure bill that has struggled to overcome a
series of last-minute delays and objections, despite strong
bipartisan support.
The package https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03,
which represents the biggest investment in decades in America's
physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports and
waterways, will face a key test at noon EDT (1600 GMT), when
lawmakers are due to vote on whether to limit debate on the
legislation.
If the vote succeeds, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
will try to move quickly to pass the bill, in what would be a
major victory for President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of
senators who spent months crafting the package.
After hours of closed-door negotiations, senators were
unable to reach agreement on Thursday on a final batch of
amendments before many lawmakers left town to attend the funeral
on Friday of former Senator Mike Enzi in Wyoming. Twenty-two
amendments have already been debated.
Negotiations were continuing, according to a person familiar
with the talks. Unless all 100 senators consent to waive rules
governing the legislative process, the Senate will have to
pursue a series of procedural votes that could delay passage
until as late as Monday or Tuesday.
Progress has been held up by a flurry of disagreements over
demands for new Defense Department improvements and a bill
provision on cryptocurrency.
"It's just the way this place works. People want their
amendments to be voted on, and when they can't get them voted on
because one side or the other objects, then they hold up
everybody else," Senator Rob Portman, the lead Republican
negotiator, told reporters on Friday.
Senator Bill Hagerty, who was former President Donald
Trump's ambassador to Japan before replacing former Senator
Lamar Alexander, also balked after the nonpartisan Congressional
Budget Office said on Thursday that the legislation would
increase federal budget deficits by $256 billion over 10 years.
The CBO analysis https://www.reuters.com/article/biden-infrastructure-costs/factbox-cbo-estimate-leaves-u-s-budget-shortfall-for-infrastructure-bill-backers-idUSL1N2PC30J
did not include $57 billion in added revenue that senators
estimate Washington would collect over the long term from the
economic growth benefits of infrastructure projects. It also did
not count $53 billion in unused federal supplemental
unemployment funds to be returned from states.
So far, the current bill has attracted backing from enough
Republicans to comfortably surpass the Senate's 60-vote
threshold, along with unanimous support from the chamber's 50
Democrats.
But the legislation is still opposed by most of the Senate's
50 Republicans and by Trump, who has regularly blasted moderate
Republicans and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell over
their support.
Trump made infrastructure spending a key plank of his 2016
presidential campaign but never made it a priority once he got
into office and was unable to get legislation through Congress.
Some top Republicans believe Saturday's vote on whether to
limit debate could be a turning point.
"There'll be a point at which everything becomes more fluid,
and I think after the (procedural) vote on Saturday, that'll be
one of those formative moments," Senator John Thune, the
chamber's No. 2 Republican, told reporters on Friday.
"Then we'll see from there kind of what people's appetite
is to stay on the bill."
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Sonya
Hepinstall)