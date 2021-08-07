U.S. Senate moves infrastructure bill closer to passage

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to
advance a $1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday, a
procedural but important step forward after months of
negotiations between President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group
of senators.
In a 67-27 vote demonstrating broad bipartisan support,
senators agreed to limit debate on the legislation, which
represents the biggest investment in decades in America's
physical infrastructure including roads, bridges, airports and
waterways.
But the timing for passage remained unclear, as lawmakers
prepared for possible votes on amendments and worked behind
closed doors to reach an agreement that would allow the Senate
to complete its work on the legislation quickly.
"We can get this done the easy way or the hard way. In
either case, the Senate will stay in session until we finish our
work," Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech
before the vote. "It's up to my Republican colleagues how long
it takes."
Passage would be a major victory for Schumer, Biden and a
bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the
package, and would send the bill on to the House of
Representatives.
The chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, signaled his
support for the bill.
"Republicans and Democrats have radically different visions
these days, but both those visions include physical
infrastructure that works for all of our citizens," McConnell
said in a speech before the vote. "The investments this bill
will make are not just necessary, in many cases, they are
overdue. Our country has real needs in this area."
After hours of closed-door negotiations, senators were
unable to reach agreement on Thursday on a final batch of
amendments before many lawmakers left town to attend the funeral
on Friday of former Senator Mike Enzi in Wyoming. Twenty-two
amendments have already been debated.
Unless all 100 senators now consent to waive rules governing
the legislative process, the Senate will have to pursue a series
of procedural votes that could delay a vote on passage until as
late as Monday or Tuesday.
Progress has been held up by a flurry of disagreements over
demands for new Defense Department improvements and a bill
provision on cryptocurrency.
Republican Senator Bill Hagerty, who was former President
Donald Trump's ambassador to Japan before replacing former
Senator Lamar Alexander, also balked after the nonpartisan
Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday that the
legislation would increase federal budget deficits by $256
billion over 10 years.
The CBO analysis https://www.reuters.com/article/biden-infrastructure-costs/factbox-cbo-estimate-leaves-u-s-budget-shortfall-for-infrastructure-bill-backers-idUSL1N2PC30J
did not include $57 billion in added revenue that senators
estimate Washington would collect over the long term from the
economic growth benefits of infrastructure projects. It also did
not count $53 billion in unused federal supplemental
unemployment funds to be returned from states.
So far, the current bill has attracted backing from enough
Republicans to comfortably surpass the Senate's 60-vote
threshold, along with unanimous support from the chamber's 50
Democrats.
But the legislation is still opposed by most of the Senate's
50 Republicans and by Trump, who has regularly blasted moderate
Republicans and McConnell over their support.
Trump made infrastructure spending a key plank of his 2016
presidential campaign but never made it a priority once he got
into office and was unable to get legislation through Congress.
Some top Republicans believe Saturday's vote on whether to
limit debate could be a turning point.
