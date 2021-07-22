U.S. Senate panel hears from Chubb, others on insuring pandemic risk

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - New Jersey business owner
Adenah Bayoh told a U.S. Senate committee hearing on Wednesday
she paid about $275,000 a year to insure her group of
restaurants, only to discover the limits of her policy during
the coronavirus pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit and the governor ordered my
businesses to close, I was shocked that my insurance company and
coverage was not there for me," said the Liberia native who
immigrated to the United States at age 13 and now owns seven
restaurants.
Insurers have largely denied claims for business
interruption caused by the pandemic, saying the virus did not
cause the physical damage that policies require.
The hearing, spurred by hundreds of thousands of experiences
like Bayoh's, highlighted the challenges of insuring
overwhelming risks like coronavirus, and drew on industry
leaders for possible solutions.
"Shutting entire economies down for an extended period and
spending the kinds of trillions of dollars we've spent as a way
of managing a pandemic is not a future solution," Chubb Ltd
Chief Executive Evan Greenberg told the subcommittee
that deals with insurance.
Preparation and better response would shorten shutdowns and
may allow insurers and government to share the risk, he added.
Other ideas ranged from adapting the system used to insure
terrorism risk after 9-11, also being discussed by House
members, allowing insurers to cover initial losses and
government to cover longer-term claims. Insurers also could help
distribute government support without covering risk.
One proposal would do nothing, noting that in hindsight,
government support and stimulus largely healed the economy.
"A reasonable assessment is that no program is needed," said
Robert Hartwig, a professor at the University of South Carolina.
Bayoh, who struggled to get a paycheck protection program
loan, disliked that solution. "I hope that I'm not sitting here
in the next pandemic hoping for another PPP," she said.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; editing by Richard Pullin)