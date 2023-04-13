President Joe Biden had nominated Su for the Cabinet post in February but her nomination has raised some pushback from industry circles.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Labor committee will hold an April 20 confirmation hearing on U.S. Labor Secretary nominee Julie Su, panel chairman Senator Bernie Sanders said in a statement.
