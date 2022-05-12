Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate panel to question Fed nominee Barr on May 19

05/12/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's second pick to serve as the top regulatory official at the Federal Reserve will be questioned by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on May 19, according to the panel's website.

Michael Barr, a former Treasury Department official, will field questions from lawmakers as he seeks confirmation for the job of the Fed's Vice Chair for Supervision.

Barr will appear alongside Jaime Lizarraga and Mark Uyeda, who Biden nominated to join the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barr is the second person Biden has nominated for the job, after his previous selection, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew from consideration amid opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

If confirmed, Barr would take over a broad portfolio at the Fed, including monitoring the nation's largest banks, updating fair lending rules and establishing new protocols around assessing financial risk from climate change.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:12pN. Korea reports COVID cases, fires 3 ballistic missile tests
RE
12:12pN. Korea reports COVID cases, fires 3 ballistic missile tests
RE
12:12pBalkan companies see 'near-shoring' opportunity with global supply woes
RE
12:10pBank of Canada says rates are too stimulative, may need to go above neutral
RE
12:10pU.S. Senate panel to question Fed nominee Barr on May 19
RE
12:07pUK refuses to publish security advice around Lebedev's appointment to upper chamber
RE
12:03pEU readies 195 billion euro plan to quit Russian fossil fuels
RE
12:03pCrypto meltdown deepens as stablecoin Tether drops below dollar peg
RE
12:01pLondon stocks slump as recession risks dent appetite
RE
12:01pExplainer-What are stablecoins, the asset rocking the cryptocurrency market?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
2Disney path to subscriber success is outside U.S.; way to profit less c..
3Varta : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
4COINBASE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Coinbase G..
5Interim Report for 1st Quarter 2022

HOT NEWS