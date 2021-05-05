Log in
U.S. Senate panel to take up technology research spending bill -sources

05/05/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. legislative proposal to allocate $112 billion for basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China will be debated by the Senate Commerce Committee on May 12, sources said on Wednesday.

The bipartisan "Endless Frontier" bill would authorize most of the money, $100 billion, over five years to invest in basic and advanced research, commercialization, and education and training programs in key technology areas, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced communications, biotechnology, and advanced energy. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)


