U.S. Senate panel to take up technology research spending bill -sources

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. legislative proposal to
allocate $112 billion for basic and advanced technology research
and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from
China will be debated by the Senate Commerce Committee on May
12, sources said on Wednesday.
The bipartisan "Endless Frontier" bill would authorize most
of the money, $100 billion, over five years to invest in basic
and advanced research, commercialization, and education and
training programs in key technology areas, including artificial
intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, advanced
communications, biotechnology, and advanced energy.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)