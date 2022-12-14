U.S. Senate passes bill to bar federal employees from using TikTok on government-owned devices

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate late on
Wednesday passed by voice vote a bill to bar federal employees
from using Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok on
government-owned devices.
The bill must still be approved by the U.S. House of
Representatives before going to President Joe Biden for
approval. The House of Representatives would need to pass the
Senate bill before the current congressional session ends, which
is expected next week.
The vote is the latest action on the part of U.S. lawmakers
to crackdown on Chinese companies amid national security fears
that Beijing could use them to spy on Americans.
The Senate action comes after North Dakota and Iowa this
week joined a growing number of U.S. states in banning TikTok,
owned by ByteDance, from state-owned devices amid concerns that
data could be passed on to the Chinese government.
During the last Congress, the Senate in August 2020
unanimously approved legislation to bar TikTok from government
devices. The bill's sponsor, Republican Senator Josh Hawley,
reintroduced in legislation in 2021.
Many federal agencies including the Defense, Homeland
Security and State departments already ban TikTok from
government-owned devices. "TikTok is a major security risk to
the United States, and it has no place on government devices,"
Hawley said previously.
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Iowa Governor Kim
Reynolds issued directives prohibiting executive branch agencies
from downloading the app on any government-issued equipment.
Around a dozen U.S. states have taken similar actions, including
Alabama and Utah this week.
TikTok has said the concerns are largely fueled by
misinformation and are happy to meet with policymakers to
discuss the company's practices.
"We're disappointed that so many states are jumping on the
political bandwagon to enact policies based on unfounded
falsehoods about TikTok that will do nothing to advance the
national security of the United States," the company said
Wednesday.
Other states taking similar actions include Texas, Maryland
and South Dakota.
Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday unveiled
bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok altogether in the United
States, ratcheting up pressure on ByteDance due to U.S. fears
the app could be used to spy on Americans and censure content.
Rubio also is a sponsor of Hawley's TikTok government device ban
bill.
The legislation would block all transactions from any social
media company in or under the influence of China and Russia,
Rubio's office said.
At a hearing last month, FBI Director Chris Wray said
TikTok's U.S. operations raise national security concerns.
In 2020, then-President Donald Trump attempted to block new
users from downloading TikTok and ban other transactions that
would have effectively blocked the apps' use in the United
States but lost a series of court battles over the measure.
The U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States, a powerful national security body, in 2020
ordered ByteDance to divest TikTok because of the fears that
U.S. user data could be passed to the Chinese government, though
ByteDance has not done so.
CFIUS and TikTok have been in talks for months to reach a
national security agreement to protect the data of TikTok's more
than 100 million users but it does not appear any deal will be
reached before the end of the year.
