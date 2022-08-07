U.S. Senate passes major $430 billion bill

Sunday's passage of the 'Inflation Reduction Act' is a major victory for President Joe Biden and Democrats, who hope it will help their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to reporters after the vote:

"...We did it without a single vote to spare." (flash) "Our bill reduces inflation, lowers costs, creates millions of manufacturing jobs, enhances our energy security and is the boldest climate package in U.S. history."

A portion of the bill would reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 40% in 2030 through federal incentives... and lower energy prices overall at a time of high inflation.

But - Democrats have drawn harsh attacks from Republicans over the legislation's price tag.

Minority leader, Mitch McConnell:

"Democrats have already robbed American families once through inflation, and now their solution is to rob American families yet a second time. Democrats want to ram through hundreds of billions of dollars in tax hikes and hundreds of billions of dollars in reckless spending -- and for what?"

Republicans on Sunday forced votes on immigration amendments, including one to prompt hiring of more border patrol agents while cutting other expenditures.

Democrats were unable to muster the votes necessary to retain a provision to cap soaring insulin costs at $35 a month on the private health insurance market which fell outside the reconciliation rules.

But despite Republican efforts to derail the package, it will be sent to the Democrat-controlled House for an expected Friday vote.