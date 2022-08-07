Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate passes major $430 billion bill

08/07/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: After a marathon overnight session, the U.S. Senate passed a sweeping 430 billion dollar bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes.

Sunday's passage of the 'Inflation Reduction Act' is a major victory for President Joe Biden and Democrats, who hope it will help their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to reporters after the vote:

"...We did it without a single vote to spare." (flash) "Our bill reduces inflation, lowers costs, creates millions of manufacturing jobs, enhances our energy security and is the boldest climate package in U.S. history."

A portion of the bill would reduce U.S. carbon emissions by 40% in 2030 through federal incentives... and lower energy prices overall at a time of high inflation.

But - Democrats have drawn harsh attacks from Republicans over the legislation's price tag.

Minority leader, Mitch McConnell:

"Democrats have already robbed American families once through inflation, and now their solution is to rob American families yet a second time. Democrats want to ram through hundreds of billions of dollars in tax hikes and hundreds of billions of dollars in reckless spending -- and for what?"

Republicans on Sunday forced votes on immigration amendments, including one to prompt hiring of more border patrol agents while cutting other expenditures.

Democrats were unable to muster the votes necessary to retain a provision to cap soaring insulin costs at $35 a month on the private health insurance market which fell outside the reconciliation rules.

But despite Republican efforts to derail the package, it will be sent to the Democrat-controlled House for an expected Friday vote.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pU.S. Senate passes major $430 billion bill
RE
05:40pLondon's Horniman Museum to return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
RE
05:37pLondon's Horniman Museum to return Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
RE
05:05pAutomaker group says u.s senate climate, health bill approved su…
RE
04:54pU.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs in win for Biden
RE
03:27pUkraine's Zelenskiy rules out talks if Russia holds referendums
RE
03:18pU.S. Senate passes $430 billion climate change, tax, drug pricing bill; sends to House
RE
02:52pGerman consul arrested in Brazil over husband's death
RE
02:51pChad and rebels to sign deal after months of talks
RE
02:46pFirefighters battle wildfire on Croatian island after man dies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia's Gazprom says it will ship 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe on Sunday
2Taiwan-based Apple supplier challenged by investor over $4 billion cash..
3UK investigates sale of National Grid's gas transmission business, repo..
4Fisker Establishes Process for Qualifying US-Based Fisker Ocean Reserva..
5Zelenskiy: no talks if Russia stages referendums

HOT NEWS