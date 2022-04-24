Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate set to confirm Bedoya as FTC commissioner

04/24/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Alvaro Bedoya will be confirmed to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday, giving the agency enough votes to investigate oil companies Democrats say are "gouging" consumers with high gasoline prices.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be on hand to break an expected 50-50 Senate tie over Bedoya's nomination, giving Democrats a 3-2 majority among FTC commissioners. Currently, there are two Democrats and two Republicans, resulting in deadlocks.

"He (Bedoya) will give Lina Khan and the FTC the majority to go after the oil companies and go after gouging," Schumer said during a press conference in New York City. Khan, a Democrat, chairs the FTC.

Bedoya, a visiting law professor at Georgetown University, is a former chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law.

Gasoline prices are averaging more than $4 per gallon nationally and significantly higher in western states.

That is up from around $2.90 nationally a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

The American Petroleum Institute, representing oil and natural gas companies, argues petroleum prices are determined by supply and demand, not by individual oil firms.

Schumer, however, blamed corporate "wartime profits" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Meanwhile, Schumer has accused oil companies of orchestrating billions of dollars in stock buybacks, a move he said enriches investors "but it doesn't do anything to increase productivity, increase (oil) production or anything else."

Legislation also will be introduced this week giving the FTC more power to protect consumers, Schumer said without elaborating.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, interviewed on CNN on Sunday, urged passage of legislation expanding FTC authority to act against price gouging.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Sarah N. Lynch and Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Richard Cowan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00pUkraine president's adviser says u.s. secretary of state blinken…
RE
03:57pUkraine president zelenskiy's adviser says u.s. secretary of sta…
RE
03:51pFRANCE'S MACRON : Next 5 years will not be a continuation of my p…
RE
03:49pFRANCE'S MACRON : We not leave anyone by the wayside in france…
RE
03:49pMACRON WINS : key quotes after France's presidential election
RE
03:47pFRANCE'S MACRON : Anger of those who voted for le pen must be add…
RE
03:46pDOWN BUT NOT OUT : France's Le Pen vows to fight on
RE
03:46pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : I am thinking of the disappointment of…
RE
03:46pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : I am thinking of all those who abstain…
RE
03:45pFRANCE'S EMMANUEL MACRON : Keen to ensure that france is a leadin…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Some Chinese state banks will cut deposit rates on Monday - sources
2Norway's sovereign fund will vote to support Bayer management
3Analysis-Bruised Wall St faces gauntlet of worries after market tumble
4Alibaba's Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai d..
5Softbank-backed Ola Electric to recall 1,441 e-scooters

HOT NEWS