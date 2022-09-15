Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate to grill SEC's Gensler over climate, China and crypto

09/15/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds hearing to examine the Securities and Exchange Commission on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An aggressive regulator is critical to maintaining the United States as the "gold standard" for capital markets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler will tell the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Gensler will appear before the panel for its regular oversight duties, but the hearing comes at a time of Republican frustration over his agenda. They claim he has overstepped his authority with a broad assault on U.S. capital markets and adopted a hostile stance toward the financial industry.

Republican representative Tom Emmer told Reuters in July that, under Gensler, the SEC had "politicized rulemaking and discouraged good faith cooperation."

But in prepared testimony released ahead of the hearing, Gensler insisted his new rules are critical to the predominant status of U.S. markets.

"As markets have evolved, our rules have continued to evolve as well," he said. "I think we should do everything we can to maintain and enhance that gold standard of our capital markets."

CLIMATE RULE CONCERNS

Republicans are especially concerned about a draft SEC rule requiring public companies to disclose climate-related risks, including greenhouse gas emissions. Corporate groups say it is onerous and exceeds the agency's authority.

Gensler is likely to be grilled on the climate rule, especially in light of a recent Supreme Court decision to curb the Environmental Protection Agency's power, which some legal experts say undermines the SEC's authority on the rule.

But Gensler said the rule would provide needed clarity and consistency to an issue important to investors and being disclosed by some companies under disparate frameworks.

CRYPTOCURRENCY CRITICISMS

Republicans will also pressure Gensler on what some see as his increasingly hawkish stance on cryptocurrency oversight, said Isaac Boltansky, director of policy research for brokerage BTIG.

Gensler made headlines last week when he said crypto companies may need multiple SEC registrations and split their operations into separate legal entities.

Senator Pat Toomey, the senior Republican on the committee criticized Gensler's approach in July.

"What is the SEC doing now to help ensure the crypto community gets the regulatory clarity it has repeatedly asked for? They deserve answers now, not later."

In his prepared testimony, Gensler said such "disaggregation" could enhance investor protections and guard against conflicts of interest. He added that SEC staff was working with traditional market intermediaries interested in entering the crypto market, and urged Congress to not inadvertently undermine existing investor protections while crafting cryptocurrency legislation.

U.S.-CHINA AUDIT DEAL

Gensler also struck a cautious tone on a recent deal between U.S. and Chinese officials on auditing U.S.-listed Chinese firms, noting the accord is meaningful only if U.S. officials actually are permitted to fully investigate Chinese auditors.

If not, roughly 200 companies would still face the prospect of trading restrictions in the United States, he warned.

"There was a fair amount of fanfare after the agreement in August, but there are still some real questions about how the agreement will work and some understandable skepticism on Capitol Hill about its prospects for success," said Boltansky.

(Reporting by Michelle Price and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Pete Schroeder and Michelle Price


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:15aU.S. Senate to grill SEC's Gensler over climate, China and crypto
RE
06:11aU.S. tech-focused hedge funds brace for heavy losses amid market slide
RE
06:08aINDIA BONDS-Benchmark 10-yr bond yield posts steepest rise in six weeks on rate hike fears
RE
06:08aINDIA RUPEE-Indian rupee weakens as oil companies soak up dollars
RE
06:06aMan convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to be sentenced
RE
06:04aExplainer-What election deniers could do in 2024 if they win U.S. November midterms
RE
06:03aAFRICA CDC HEAD : COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates
RE
06:03aBig Divides
RE
06:02aGerman govt considers taking Schwedt refinery under state control - Spiegel
RE
06:02aAlongside govt stake, a trusteeship is also possible - spiegel…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZALANDO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2Quantafuel ASA | Company presentation
3Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales bo..
4INDIA RUPEE-Rupee slips tracking higher Treasury yields; Fed meet next ..
5New rotor for the energy transition: Nordex Group presents the N175/6.X

HOT NEWS