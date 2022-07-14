U.S. Senate to vote as soon as Tuesday on China chip competition bill -source

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - Voting in the Senate on a
bill that would provide funding for the U.S. semiconductor
industry as part of efforts to improve competitiveness with
China could begin as early as Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader
Chuck Schumer has been telling lawmakers, a source familiar with
the issue said on Thursday.
The source said the bill, in addition to $52 billion in chip
subsidies, would include, at a minimum, an investment tax credit
from the "Facilitating American-Built Semiconductors (FABS)
Act," legislation intended to provide incentives for
construction, expansion or modernization of semiconductor
fabrication plants in the United States.
The planned legislation is a smaller version of a bill the
Senate passed in June 2021 that included the $52 billion for
chip subsidies and authorized another $200 billion to boost U.S.
scientific and technological innovation to compete with China.
The House of Representatives never took up that bill, instead
passing its own version in February that is similar to the
Senate measure but also includes a number of trade proposals.
The comments about Schumer's plans were consistent with what
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters in an interview on
Wednesday. She said lawmakers appeared to be moving
to carve off $52 billion in semiconductor chips manufacturing
subsidies from a larger bill on boosting U.S. competitiveness
with China.
