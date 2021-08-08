U.S. Senate trudges toward passing $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate moved slowly
on Sunday toward passing a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure
bill, held back by one Republican lawmaker who opposed speeding
up a vote on the nation's biggest investment in roads and
bridges in decades.
The Senate convened at noon EDT (1600 GMT) and was expected
to hold two procedural votes on Sunday evening, unless
Republicans and Democrats can reach an agreement on amendments
to the package that was the result of months of bipartisan
talks.
The legislation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-bipartisan-1-trillion-infrastructure-bill-2021-08-03
is a top priority for President Joe Biden and its passage,
which remains likely after an large majority has repeatedly
voted to advance, would represent a major victory for him and
the group of bipartisan lawmakers who crafted it.
The legislation took an important step forward on Saturday,
when 67 lawmakers including 18 Republicans voted to limit debate
on the measure, comfortably surpassing a 60-vote threshold
required for most legislation in the 100-seat Senate.
But unless all 100 senators consent to expedite the process,
passage would have to wait until Monday or Tuesday under
parliamentary rules that require legislation to move forward
slowly and in stages.
"I said yesterday we could do this the easy way or the hard
way," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on
the Senate floor. "Yesterday, it appeared that some Republicans
would like the Senate to do this the hard way. In any case,
we'll keep proceeding until we get this bill done."
After the Senate passes the bipartisan bill, it would go to
the House of Representatives, which Democrats also control by a
narrow margin.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly said she would
only bring the bill to a vote after the Senate passes a separate
$3.5 trillion bill providing funding to fight climate change and
address home health care, which Democrats aim to push through
without Republican votes using a maneuver called
"reconciliation."
Lawmakers in both parties have been working toward an
agreement to consider a combination of Democratic, Republican
and bipartisan amendments to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill
under an expedited schedule.
The effort has been held up by opposition from Republican
Senator Bill Hagerty, a freshman from Tennessee who objects to
fast-tracking the legislation due in part to its effect on the
federal budget deficit.
"I cannot participate in doing it this way," Hagerty, who
was former President Donald Trump's ambassador to Japan, said on
the Senate floor on Saturday.
Hagerty announced his opposition last week, after the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the legislation
would increase the deficits by $256 billion over 10 years.
The CBO analysis https://www.reuters.com/article/biden-infrastructure-costs/factbox-cbo-estimate-leaves-u-s-budget-shortfall-for-infrastructure-bill-backers-idUSL1N2PC30J
did not include $57 billion in added revenue that Washington
could collect over the long term from the economic growth
benefits of infrastructure projects. It also did not count $53
billion in unused federal supplemental unemployment funds to be
returned from states.
Hagerty showed no sign of wavering late on Saturday, when he
was approached on the Senate floor by a number of Republicans
who fear that his opposition will prevent votes on amendments
they believe could improve the legislation.
Republican U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday defended his
support of the bill, noting that it has broad public support and
included a number of provisions that Republicans wanted such as
permitting reform for roads and bridges.
"We would like to get it through by Wednesday, preferably by
Monday and, better yet, today if it's at all possible," he told
Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" program, arguing that by
passing the bill Republicans would make it harder for moderate
Democrats to back the separate $3.5 trillion bill.
Despite Republican frustration, Democrats believe the
deadlock on amendments poses no threat to ultimate passage of
the infrastructure bill.
"At the end of the day, this legislation is too important
not to pass. Too important. Failure, as they say, is not an
option," Senator Tom Carper, Democratic floor manager for the
bill, told reporters.
