U.S. Senate votes to confirm new consumer watchdog chief

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on
Thursday to confirm as chief consumer watchdog Rohit Chopra,
widely praised by progressives for long defending Americans from
predatory financial firms and students from insurmountable debt
often incurred through deceptive private loans.
Chopra, currently a Democratic member of the Federal Trade
Commission, is expected to begin next week as director of the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The agency will be
key to President Joe Biden's administration as it tries to
address social inequities underscored by the pandemic.
While Biden nominated Chopra earlier this year, the U.S.
Senate, over which Democrats have a wafer thin majority, has
been slow to confirm https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-frustrated-by-slow-pace-senate-confirmations-nominees-2021-08-11
a number of agency heads due to Republican resistance.
In the meantime, CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio has pushed
ahead with an aggressive agenda, cracking down on mortgage
servicers as Americans struggled during pandemic lockdowns. He
also revoked Trump-era policies that had undermined the agency's
ability to punish companies for "abusive" behavior, while
stepping up enforcement against fintech firms.
As well as continuing to push these issues, Chopra is
expected to focus on exorbitant lending rates and abusive
debt-collection practices and address the student debt burden
and gaps in minorities' access to credit.
The CFPB has been a political lightning rod since being
created after the 2009 global financial crisis. Democrats hail
it as a guardian of ordinary Americans but Republicans revile it
as too powerful and unaccountable.
"The Trump administration attempted to turn the CFPB into an
agency more interested in protecting loan sharks and predatory
lenders than hardworking consumers," said Lisa Gilbert, a vice
president of the Washington-based consumer advocacy, Public
Citizen. "We welcome the return of an experienced consumer
advocate to lead the agency and work on behalf of consumers."
(Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Leslie
Adler and David Gregorio)