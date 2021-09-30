Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senate votes to confirm new consumer watchdog chief

09/30/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to confirm as chief consumer watchdog Rohit Chopra, widely praised by progressives for long defending Americans from predatory financial firms and students from insurmountable debt often incurred through deceptive private loans.

Chopra, currently a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, is expected to begin next week as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The agency will be key to President Joe Biden's administration as it tries to address social inequities underscored by the pandemic.

While Biden nominated Chopra earlier this year, the U.S. Senate, over which Democrats have a wafer thin majority, has been slow to confirm https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-frustrated-by-slow-pace-senate-confirmations-nominees-2021-08-11 a number of agency heads due to Republican resistance.

In the meantime, CFPB Acting Director Dave Uejio has pushed ahead with an aggressive agenda, cracking down on mortgage servicers as Americans struggled during pandemic lockdowns. He also revoked Trump-era policies that had undermined the agency's ability to punish companies for "abusive" behavior, while stepping up enforcement against fintech firms.

As well as continuing to push these issues, Chopra is expected to focus on exorbitant lending rates and abusive debt-collection practices and address the student debt burden and gaps in minorities' access to credit.

The CFPB has been a political lightning rod since being created after the 2009 global financial crisis. Democrats hail it as a guardian of ordinary Americans but Republicans revile it as too powerful and unaccountable.

"The Trump administration attempted to turn the CFPB into an agency more interested in protecting loan sharks and predatory lenders than hardworking consumers," said Lisa Gilbert, a vice president of the Washington-based consumer advocacy, Public Citizen. "We welcome the return of an experienced consumer advocate to lead the agency and work on behalf of consumers." (Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pMerck to buy Acceleron for about $11.5 billion in rare disease drug push
RE
05:56pPhillips 66 to cut 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
RE
05:54pWells Fargo must face shareholder lawsuit alleging compliance failures
RE
05:53pGM, Ford extend some production cuts due to chip shortage
RE
05:46pBiden prepares to scale back lofty goals as signature spending plan under threat
RE
05:42pUtilities Down As Traders Hedge On Yields, Legislative Outlook - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pHealth Care Down, But Not By Much, As Deal Activity Cushions Losses - Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Flat On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:38pTech Down, Compounding September Losses -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pFinancials Down On Foggy Treasury Yield, Legislation Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
4Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..
5Wall St slides, S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since COVID outbreak

HOT NEWS