U.S. Senate works on the weekend on $1 trln infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will
continue work on Saturday on a bill that would spend $1 trillion
on roads, rail lines and other infrastructure, as lawmakers from
both parties sought to advance President Joe Biden's top
legislative priority.
has the backing of Democrats and Republicans alike and has
already cleared two hurdles by broad margins in the closely
divided Senate. Lawmakers could debate the bill through the
weekend.
In a sign of the tricky politics involved, a vote to begin
debate on the bill was suspended for 45 minutes on Friday as
lawmakers questioned how it would affect broadband internet
service. The Senate ultimately voted 66-28 to take up the bill,
with 16 Republicans joining all 48 Democrats and two
independents in support.
The package would dramatically increase the nation's
spending on roads, bridges, transit and airports. Supporters
predicted it will ultimately pass the Senate and House of
Representatives, eventually reaching Biden's desk for him to
sign it into law.
It includes about $550 billion in new spending, on top of
$450 billion that was previously approved. It also includes
money for eliminating lead water pipes and building electric
vehicle charging stations.
But as of Friday night, the legislation was still being
written. Once that task is completed, possibly on Saturday, it
will become a starting point from which individual members will
offer their amendments.
The bill does not include funding for most climate change
and social initiatives that Democrats aim to pass in a separate
$3.5 trillion measure without Republican support.
Democrats hold razor-thin margins in both the Senate and the
House of Representatives, meaning the party must stick together
to achieve its legislative goals.
Progressive members of the House Democratic caucus have
already suggested the $1 trillion package is inadequate, and the
Senate could likewise impose changes that could complicate its
chances of becoming law. But supporters, including Democratic
Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senate Leader Mitch
McConnell, have been optimistic about its prospects.
Schumer said he plans to pass both the bipartisan
infrastructure bill and the Democratic climate and social
spending bill before senators take their summer break, which was
supposed to start in the second week of August.
