U.S. Senate works through the night to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

WASHINGTON, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate worked
through the night into Saturday to advance President Joe Biden's
$1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan in a marathon session
involving more than a dozen votes and hours of closed-door
negotiations.
Democrats who narrowly control the chamber agreed to scale
back aid to the millions who have lost their jobs in the crisis.
As Friday night turned to Saturday morning, they stuck together
to turn back Republican attempts to modify the bill, which
according to the Congressional Budget Office would be the
largest stimulus package ever.
With Republicans united in opposition, Democrats must keep
all 50 of their members on board in order to pass the package,
as they hope to do this weekend.
They were tested several times on Friday, as Democrats split
over an effort to raise the minimum wage. The Senate set a
record for its longest single vote in the modern era -- 11 hours
and 50 minutes -- as Democrats negotiated a compromise on
unemployment benefits to satisfy centrists like Senator Joe
Manchin, who worried the massive package might overheat the
economy.
With that resolved, senators then began working through
hundreds of proposals to modify the bill.
Democrats voted down Republican proposals to modify how
money would have been distributed to schools, state governments,
transit systems and farmers. Republicans were one vote down
after Senator Dan Sullivan left Washington to go to Alaska for a
family funeral.
The largest public health crisis in a century has killed
more than 521,000 people in the United States, thrown millions
out of work and upended most aspects of American life.
The relief legislation includes funding for vaccines and
medical supplies, extends jobless assistance and provides a new
round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses
and state and local governments.
Opinion polls indicate broad public support for the package.
Democrats hope to get it to Biden to sign into law before
some current benefits expire on March 14.
FRICTION POINTS
Unemployment aid is just one of many friction points in the
sweeping bill. Democrats had earlier modified the bill to steer
more aid to smaller states and cities.
The version passed by the House of Representatives last
Saturday calls for $400 per week in jobless benefits through
Aug. 29, on top of state benefits, to help Americans who have
lost jobs amid the pandemic.
The compromise would lower that weekly benefit to $300, but
extend it through Sept. 6, according to a Democratic aide. It
would waive taxes on the first $10,200 in aid that jobless
people received last year.
The agreement also extends a tax break for businesses for an
additional year through 2026.
Biden supports the compromise, the White House said.
If the Senate passes the bill, the House would have to sign
off on those changes before Biden could sign it into law.
Republicans have broadly supported previous stimulus
packages to fight the virus and revive the economy. But with
Democrats in charge of the White House and both chambers of
Congress, they have criticized this bill as too expensive.
The country has yet to replace 9.5 million jobs lost since
last year and the White House says it could take years to do so.
Washington got unexpected good news on Friday after data
showed that U.S. employment surged in February, adding 379,000
jobs, significantly higher than many economists had expected.
