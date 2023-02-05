Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

U.S. Senator Booker sees delicate path forward for police reform

02/05/2023 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Democrats speak on border policy at the Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Cory Booker on Sunday said he believes a policing reform bill could pass the current Congress, although he acknowledged that it will be an uphill battle given disinterest in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

"I'm sobered about the belief that we can get a big comprehensive bill done. But can we get something done? I believe we can," Booker said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"I'm putting all my effort into that right now," he added.

Booker led the last significant congressional negotiations over police reform, which occurred in 2021, after a white Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, in an incident that sparked widespread protest.

That legislation would have made it easier for the Justice Department to bring charges related to police misconduct and granted more funds for police training, among other measures.

Those talks collapsed later in the year as Republicans resisted changes to qualified immunity, a U.S. legal doctrine that makes it extremely difficult to bring civil cases against police.

Booker in the Sunday interview said he had been meeting with Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on the issue of qualified immunity, which he considered a positive step. Graham has stated that while he believes qualified immunity should protect individual officers, police departments should receive no such protection.

Talk of police reform in the United States has gained some momentum since the killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers in January.

Booker noted, however, that any bill passed through the Democrat-controlled Senate would still need to pass through the Republican-controlled House.

"I met with Lindsey Graham last week. So when you hear encouraging things from people like him, that gives me the sense that we could do something possibly in the Senate," Booker said.

"But remember passing a bill in the Senate - as we found out with immigration reform about 10 years ago - doesn't mean it'll pass in the house," he said.

Many Republicans have expressed skepticism that a significant police reform package could pass this Congress given its divided composition and likely disinterest in the matter among House Republican leaders.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Mark Porter)

By Gram Slattery


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
03:04pIsraeli judicial reform legislation won't be halted, justice minister says
RE
03:04p Adani Group plans to trim its capital spending plans -Mint newspaper
RE
03:04pAdani group plans to trim its capital spending plans - mint…
RE
02:52pRussia applies more pressure, fierce fighting in Donetsk -Ukraine's Zelenskiy
RE
02:28pColombian military spots balloon-like object in its airspace
RE
02:19pU.S. assessing impact of cybersecurity incidents after Italy's warning
RE
02:11pRussian rockets hit Kharkiv, Kyiv says 'ready' for attack
RE
01:21pRepublicans criticize Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon
RE
01:13pItaly sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
RE
01:08pStrikes against pension reforms to disrupt French rail and air traffic on Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia says Ukraine planning to blow up buildings in false flag operati..
2VDA: Market share for electric cars likely to fall to 28 percent
3Scholz wants to push ahead with wind power expansion on a 'general staf..
4Foxconn's January sales surge COVID disruption shaken off
5Italy sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack

HOT NEWS