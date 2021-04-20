U.S. Senator Capito expects Republican infrastructure proposal in coming days

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans
could produce their own "conceptual" counter-proposal to
President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan by the
end of the week, a lawmaker who is helping to lead the effort
said on Tuesday.
After discussing infrastructure with the White House,
Senator Shelley Moore Capito told reporters that the Republican
plan would include projects and means to pay for them and offer
a contrast to a sweeping Biden proposal that Republicans oppose
because of its size and proposed corporate tax hike.
"We need to settle on a conceptual sort of idea, and
hopefully we'll do that in the next several days," the West
Virginia Republican said. "Hopefully, by the end of the week."
Capito, top Republican on the Senate Environment and Public
Works Committee, offered no details about her White House
discussion.
Biden has proposed an infrastructure plan that includes
projects on roads, bridges and ports as well as addressing
broadband access, climate change and human services including
elder care. He would pay for the plan by raising the U.S.
corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%.
The president and his staff have held multiple discussions
with bipartisan groups of lawmakers, including Capito, in hopes
of winning Republican support and asked Republicans on Monday to
produce a counter-proposal by mid-May.
Republicans favor a smaller, narrower bill that includes
traditional infrastructure projects plus broadband and would pay
for the measure with user fees and possibly tax incentives.
Capito said last week that there could be bipartisan support for
a Republican bill ranging from $600 billion to $800 billion.
"The fact that he's asking for something by mid-May is a
good signal that he's ready to start to engage," Capito said.
Biden could need Republican support to move legislation
though the Senate and House of Representatives, where Democrats
hold slim majorities.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia
Osterman)