Grassley, 90, is in good spirits and will return to work following doctors' orders, it added. Grassley, from Iowa, is the most senior member of the Senate.
(Reporting by Rami Ayoub, writing by David Ljunggren)
(Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is receiving antibiotic infusions at a hospital to treat an infection, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.
Grassley, 90, is in good spirits and will return to work following doctors' orders, it added. Grassley, from Iowa, is the most senior member of the Senate.
(Reporting by Rami Ayoub, writing by David Ljunggren)
France's Macron to travel to Ukraine in Feb to finalise bilateral security deal
US won't reverse clean energy transition, regardless of election outcome - Kerry
Energy Falls Alongside Oil Futures After Fed Comments -- Energy Roundup
Russia calls Ukraine peace meetings 'pointless', says plan can't succeed
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Tuesday at 5 PM ET
Uber says it's working with Tesla to boost EV adoption among drivers
Walt Disney Nominates 12 to Board of Directors, Says CEO Iger's Compensation Doubled in 2023
Gildan Activewear says former CEO failed to disclose ties with a shareholder
Hunter Biden not protected from gun charges by Second Amendment, DOJ argues
Gildan accuses ex-CEO of close relationship with shareholders calling for his return