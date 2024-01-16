U.S. Senator Grassley receiving antibiotic infusions at hospital - statement

January 16, 2024 at 05:17 pm EST Share

(Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is receiving antibiotic infusions at a hospital to treat an infection, his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Grassley, 90, is in good spirits and will return to work following doctors' orders, it added. Grassley, from Iowa, is the most senior member of the Senate. (Reporting by Rami Ayoub, writing by David Ljunggren)