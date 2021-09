WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said lawmakers were unlikely to finalize their massive spending package by congressional leaders' Sept. 27 deadline for the budget bill.

"There's no way we can get this done by the Sept. 27 if we do our job," he told CNN's "State of the Union" program.

