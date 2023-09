U.S. Senator Menendez charged with corruption -prosecutors

September 22, 2023

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, and his wife have been charged with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York)