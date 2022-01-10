Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. Senator Warren calls on Fed to release more ethics scandal information

01/10/2022 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren sharpened her criticism of the Federal Reserve on Monday over its handling of an ethics scandal at the central bank ahead of the renomination hearing of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Warren, a Democrat and member of the Senate Banking Committee, is one of the lawmakers Powell will appear before on Tuesday as the committee considers whether to progress his renomination. She has already said she will not support his reappointment to the post. Powell is expected to be reconfirmed.

"I am deeply concerned that your continued refusal to release information about Fed officials' trading is at odds with your stated commitment to address the scandal 'forthrightly and transparently' and... it raises suspicions that the Fed may be failing to disclose the full scope of the scandal to the public," Warren wrote in a letter to Powell.

Her new letter, following two earlier requests for information from the central bank last year, comes after a report in the New York Times last week that Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida had corrected his previous financial disclosure late last month. The updated disclosure showed he sold a stock fund and then swiftly rebought it shortly before the Fed announced a barrage of rescue programs to stem the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The latest controversy follows the resignations of two regional Fed bank presidents, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, last year in the wake of an outcry over their trading activities during the pandemic.

Powell has since announced new ethics rules governing financial holdings and dealings at the central bank but Warren has requested a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Fed officials' trading activity to determine if any trades violated insider trading rules.

In her letter, Warren renewed her calls for the Fed to disclose all ethics communications provided to Fed officials in 2020 and 2021. She requested a response by Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.34% 0.71537 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.37% 1.35384 Delayed Quote.0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.32% 0.7876 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.43% 1.13027 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.013492 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.67394 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
STEM, INC. -5.37% 15.03 Delayed Quote.-16.55%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY -0.54% 42.4501 Delayed Quote.-11.57%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aMillion Indians get COVID vaccine boosters, hospitalisation low
RE
10:32aKazakhstan's daily oil and gas condensate output declined by 6% on jan. 1-9 amid protests - sources, reuters calculations
RE
10:32aNY Fed's Logan says redemption caps can ensure smooth balance sheet reduction
RE
10:31aTaiwan, Canada to start talks on investment agreement
RE
10:31aThe Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Rose in December
DJ
10:27aU.S. wholesale inventories revised higher in November
RE
10:27aU.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped 6.2% in 2021-report
RE
10:22aMexican auto production falls for fourth year running
RE
10:18aEU regulator could issue decision on Pfizer COVID-19 pill 'within weeks'
RE
10:18aMillion Indians get COVID vaccine boosters, hospitalisation low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Stocks fall further as U.S. yield climb unnerves investors
3Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
4Djokovic back in practice after winning appeal to stay in Australia
5IMF says emerging economies must prepare for Fed policy tightening

HOT NEWS