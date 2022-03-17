U.S. Senators introduce bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian uranium

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senators on
Thursday introduced a bill to ban U.S. imports of Russian
uranium to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
The bill comes as the Biden administration has been weighing
sanctions on Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, a major
supplier of fuel and technology to power plants around the
world.
The administration's ban on U.S. imports of Russian energy,
such as oil and liquefied natural gas, does not yet include
uranium.
"While banning imports of Russian oil, gas and coal is an
important step, it cannot be the last," said Senator John
Barrasso, who introduced the bill.
Barrasso represents Wyoming, a state that could benefit from
a revitalization in U.S. uranium mining.
"Banning Russian uranium imports will further defund
Russia's war machine, help revive American uranium production,
and increase our national security," he added.
The United States has over 90 nuclear reactors, more than
any other country, and is heavily reliant on imports of uranium.
Russian uranium made up 16% of U.S. purchases in 2020, according
to the Energy Information Administration, with Canada and
Kazakhstan each providing 22%.
Russia also supplies a fuel called highly enriched, low
assay uranium (HALEU) which is enriched up to 20% and could be
used in advanced nuclear plants expected to be developed later
this decade or in the 2030s.
The United States would likely need to move fast on building
bigger domestic capacity to supply HALEU if a ban is enacted.
Kathryn Huff, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to be
an assistant secretary for nuclear energy and is now a senior
official in the U.S. Energy Department, told Barrasso in her
nomination hearing on Thursday, "I think it is critically
important that we wean ourselves off of unstable, untrustworthy
sources of our critical fuels, including uranium."
The Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry's main trade
group, supports development of a U.S. uranium industry.
Many environmental groups and tribes have opposed expanding
the industry on lands in the U.S. West.
