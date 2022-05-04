Log in
U.S. Services Sector Activity Softened in April -- S&P Global

05/04/2022 | 10:21am EDT
By Xavier Fontdegloria


The recovery of the U.S. services sector lost momentum in April as high inflation, labor constraints and supply-chain bottlenecks weighed on activity, according to a purchasing managers survey released Wednesday.

The S&P Global U.S. Services PMI decreased to 55.6 in April from 58.0 in March, a three-month low, but slightly above its preliminary reading of 54.7. The indicator signals that the services sector expanded at a slower pace over the month.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal expected the index to come in at 55.0.

"Although the service sector lost some momentum in April, this merely reflects pay-back from the surge in spending seen at the end of the first quarter, when Omicron-related virus containment measures were eased," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

The sustained solid performance of the service sector points to economic growth returning in the second quarter, he said.

Services providers reported solid sales volumes, but said higher prices dampened demand slightly, the report said. The easing of restrictions in key export markets also contributed to increased customer activity, it said.

However, supply-chain bottlenecks and labor shortages persisted in April, and inflationary pressures intensified due to higher wages, transportation and material costs.

"The consequence of demand running ahead of supply is higher prices, with average charges levied for services rising at a sharply increased and unprecedented rate in April following a record increase in firms' costs," Mr. Williamson said.

"Enjoying strong demand, firms were increasingly able to pass on higher energy, materials and staff costs to customers, indicating an economy that continues to run hot," he said.

S&P Global said the Composite PMI Index--which combines manufacturing and services sectors--decreased to 56.0 in April from 57.7 in March.


Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1020ET

