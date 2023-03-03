By Xavier Fontdegloria

Activity among U.S. services providers expanded slightly in February after seven months contracting, but demand continued to face headwinds from high inflation and rising interest rates, data from a purchasing managers survey showed Friday.

The S&P Global U.S. Services PMI index rose to 50.6 in February from 46.8 in January, the highest reading since June and exceeding the 50.0 threshold that separates expansion from contraction.

The index was slightly up compared with the mid-month flash reading of 50.5, broadly matching economists' expectations in a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

The upturn was led by a revival in spending on services by consumers and improved activity in the tech sector, but also was aided by a marked cooling in the recent downturn in financial services, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

Despite the uptick in activity, this was marginal and new business continued to decline as demand weakened, the report said. "The impact of higher interest rates and inflationary pressures remained a drag on customer spending," it said.

Despite subdued demand conditions, services providers increased employment at the fastest pace since September, and business confidence also improved, S&P Global said.

"Clearly the gloom heading into the winter has been replaced with brighter prospects moving into the spring," Mr. Williamson said.

Firms in the services sector saw persisting price pressures in February, according to the survey. Cost inflation eased somewhat, but companies raised their selling prices at a sharper pace.

The S&P Global U.S. Composite PMI, which gauges activity in both manufacturing and services sectors, rose to 50.1 in February from 46.8 in January, suggesting business activity in the private sector was broadly stable.

