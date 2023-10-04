By Ed Frankl

U.S. services activity expanded at a slower pace in September, albeit still marking a ninth-straight month of expansion in the sector, amid decelerating new orders and a cooling labor market.

The Institute for Supply Management's services-activity index on Wednesday was 53.6 in September, compared with 54.5 in August. Economists had expected the index to slow to 53.7.

Any reading above 50 marks expansion in the sector, which has grown in 39 of the past 40 months, with the sole contraction in December 2022, ISM said.

"There has been a slight pullback in the rate of growth for the services sector, which is attributed to slower rates of growth in the new orders and employment indexes," Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said.

The majority of respondents remain positive about business conditions, he said, adding, however, that some indicated concern about potential headwinds.

ISM's business activity index improved on month in September to 58.8, from 57.3 in August, but new orders decelerated significantly, registering 51.8 from 57.5 in August.

The employment index weakened too, to 53.4 from 54.7, and the supplier-deliveries index--which is inversed to show the effects of higher demand on delivery times--is now in slowing territory, at 50.4, compared with 48.5 in August.

Nevertheless, 13 of the 18 industries surveyed reported growth in September, led by real estate, rental and leasing, and retail trade, ISM said.

"The market for the industry keeps looking positive, although there is a higher concentration of new projects at emerging markets; opportunities in traditional markets like the U.S. or Europe have decreased," said one survey respondent in the information services sector.

