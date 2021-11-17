Log in
U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation: A Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

11/17/2021 | 06:58am EST
Press Release
|
17 NOV 2021
U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation: A Joint Statement by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

SINGAPORE - Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong met to discuss early outcomes and next steps on implementing the U.S.-Singapore Partnership for Growth and Innovation(PGI), which they signed last month in Washington.

Please click here for the full press release.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Singapore published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 11:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
