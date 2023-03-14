By Xavier Fontdegloria

Confidence among U.S. small businesses improved in February for a second consecutive month but remained subdued as the short-term outlook remained clouded by high inflation and concerns over an economic downturn.

The National Federation of Independent Business said Tuesday that its small-business optimism index increased to 90.9 in February from 90.3 in January, slightly exceeding the 90.0 consensus forecast from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The reading is the highest since November, but it remains below its historical average of 98.

The NFIB survey provides a monthly snapshot of small businesses in the U.S., which account for nearly half of private sector jobs.

The uptick in confidence was driven by an increasing number of firms expecting higher sales and improving earning trends but the outlook for the general economy deteriorated, the data showed.

"Small-business owners remain doubtful that business conditions will get better in the coming months," NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg said.

The survey painted a picture of a still tight labor market. Around 47% of those firms polled reported job openings that were hard to fill in February, more than the 45% seen in January. In this context, plans to increase employment pulled back slightly.

"[Small-business owners] continue to struggle with historic inflation and labor shortages that are holding back growth," Mr. Dunkelberg said.

The incidence of price increases seem to have peaked, according to the survey. The percentage of owners raising average selling prices stood at 38%, four points less than in January and the lowest level since April 2021. Price increases were the most frequent in retail, finance, manufacturing and wholesale.

However, many firms continue to report increasing employee compensation, making it harder for firms to justify reducing prices even if other input costs are falling, Mr. Dunkelberg said.

Inflation continued to be the most important problem for small-business owners--albeit to a lesser degree than in mid-2022--followed by the quality of labor, the NFIB report said.

Write to Xavier Fontdegloria at xavier.fontdegloria@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 0615ET