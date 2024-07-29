This article was automatically generated using technology from Automated Insights.

Shares of small-cap companies dropped Monday, as the Russell 2000 Index dropped 1.1%, and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index was down 0.7%.

Among companies with a market value of $1 billion to $6.7 billion, Centuri Holdings was the biggest laggard during the session, dropping 22%, followed by shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings, which dropped 19%. Shares of Coursera dropped 13%, NuScale Power shares plunged 12%, and Pulse Biosciences tumbled 11%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services was the best performer, surging 10%, followed by Lumen Technologies, which surged 9.6%. Novocure shares jumped 9.4%, Calix jumped 8.5%, and shares of MaxLinear surged 7.8%.

Major stock indexes in the U.S. ended Monday mixed with the Nasdaq Composite Index increasing 0.1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.1%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-29-24 1732ET