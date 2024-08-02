This article was automatically generated using technology from Automated Insights.

Shares of small-cap companies fell Friday, as the Russell 2000 Index declined 3.5%, and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index was down 3.4%.

Among companies with a market value of $1 billion to $6.7 billion, TELUS International was the biggest laggard during the session, dropping 36%, followed by shares of Tutor Perini, which dropped 27%. Shares of Gyre Therapeutics dropped 23%, Orion shares plunged 22%, and Twist Bioscience tumbled 19%.

Cassava Sciences was the best performer, surging 24%, followed by Tandem Diabetes Care, which surged 18%. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings shares surged 15%, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical surged 14%, and shares of Integral Ad Science Holding jumped 14%.

Major U.S. stock indexes fell Friday as the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.4%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index declined 1.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.5%.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

