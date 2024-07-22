By Patrick Sheridan

The U.S. Soccer Federation will receive $200 million from the sale of municipal bonds to develop and build a new national training center in Georgia.

The source of payment for the Series 2024 bonds will be gross revenue from federation's sponsorship and media contracts, tickets, game day revenue and other sources, according to a document posted Monday on MuniOS.

Preliminary pricing information on the bonds wasn't provided. Both serial and term bonds will be sold, with the final maturity coming in 2054. The bonds are scheduled to price on Aug. 1, and the transaction is expected to close about two weeks later, according to a video presentation posted as part of the sale.

The federation is a nonprofit group that serves as the governing body for soccer in the U.S. It's planning to develop a 200-acre site where it will build a headquarters, meeting and development facility, indoor and outdoor fields, and soccer operations facilities.

The project is expected to cost about $225 million.

The facility will be located in Fayette County, which is located about 15 miles south of Atlanta, and is considered part of the metropolitan Atlanta area, according to the county's website. The bonds will be sold by the Fayette County Development Authority.

The federation oversees 27 national teams, including senior and youth national teams, and extended national teams.

Fitch Ratings has rated the bonds BBB.

Goldman Sachs is the underwriter.

