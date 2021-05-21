U.S., South Korea plan to deepen economic, security ties

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The United States and South
Korea on Friday pledged to deepen their economic and security
ties, while working closely together to combat climate change
and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents issued after a
meeting of the two countries' leaders.
Following are key plans disclosed in a joint statement by
U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in,
and in a separate fact sheet:
- South Korea said it would substantially increase its
contribution to the COVAX vaccine distribution program this year
- the two countries will work with other partners to
establish a new, multilateral financing mechanism for health
security, along with an associated governance structure
- establish a global vaccine partnership to work on scaling
up COVID-19 vaccine supplies by expanding manufacturing capacity
for vaccines and related raw materials
- agreed to explore creation of a supply chain task force
for high-tech manufacturing
- South Korea and the United States will work to increase
the supplies of legacy semiconductors for the global automotive
industry, and to support semiconductor manufacturing in both
countries
- agreed to cooperate closely on reforms of the World Trade
Organization and expressed their shared commitment to opposing
unfair trade practices
- agreed to work together to develop open, transparent and
efficient 5G and 6G network architectures
- establish a bilateral investment screening cooperation
working group to collaborate on ways to safeguard investments
- agreed to work together to end all forms of new public
financing for overseas unabated coal-fired power plants
- agreed to align official international financing with
plans to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
- establish a cyber-working group aimed at boosting
cooperation among law enforcement and homeland security
agencies.
