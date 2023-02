The U.S.-South Korea exercise comes a day after North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast, following a warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.

North Korea's state media said the country conducted a "sudden launching drill" on Saturday (February 18) in an "actual proof" of its efforts to turn the "capacity of fatal nuclear counterattack on the hostile forces into the irresistible one."