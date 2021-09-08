U.S. State Department Opens 2022 Application for the Foreign Affairs IT Fellowship Program

Washington, D.C., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of State and The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars (TWC) announce the launch of the 2022 application cycle for the prestigious Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship. Applications are being accepted from September 8, 2021, through January 31, 2022.

Funded by the State Department, the two-year fellowship program is a unique opportunity for individuals pursuing an IT-related bachelor’s or master’s degree, and who want to use their tech skills to serve diplomacy in the U.S. Foreign Service.

The FAIT Fellowship provides academic funding (up to $75,000 for two years), two summer internships (with stipends), professional development and mentorships, and culminates in an appointment in the Foreign Service as an Information Management Specialist.

Designed to attract the best tech talent to the Foreign Service that reflects the diversity of the United States, the FAIT Fellowship program values varied backgrounds, including ethnic, racial, gender, and geographic diversity. Members of minority groups underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and individuals with financial need are encouraged to apply.

This will be the sixth year that TWC is partnering with the State Department to attract highly qualified students to apply for this program. For the 2022 cohort, the State Department will select 15 individuals to be FAIT Fellows.

“It’s been fulfilling and heartwarming to watch these FAIT Fellows over the years earn their degrees, complete the fellowship and embark on their Foreign Service career,” said Chris Norton, TWC president. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with the U.S. Department of State and to contribute to the very important mission of attracting diverse and highly skilled tech talent to the Foreign Service.”

To date, 37 students have participated in the program. The 2017 and 2018 cohorts successfully completed the fellowship and began their careers in the Foreign Service.

View the website at FAITFellowship.org for information about eligibility requirements, benefits, State Department requirements and more.





About The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars

The Washington Center is the largest and most established student internship program in Washington, D.C. Since our founding, we’ve helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each student’s experience to be truly transformative.

Carmenchu Mendiola The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars 2022387920 Menchu.mendiola@twc.edu