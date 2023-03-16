The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.
(Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Dan Whitcomb)
WASHINGTON, (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AGM-114R2 Hellfire missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $150 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Thursday.
(Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Dan Whitcomb)
South Korea's Yoon seeks friend in Tokyo hours after North Korea missile launch
Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion as it seeks to calm investor fears