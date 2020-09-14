Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

U.S. State Department eases China travel advisory for Americans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Monday it had eased a travel advisory for Americans considering travel to China or Hong Kong from "Do Not Travel" to "Reconsider Travel."

The State Department cited COVID-19 and arbitrary enforcement of local laws in issuing the "Reconsider Travel" warning, but also said China has "improved conditions."

The department in June had issued its highest "Do Not Travel" Level 4 warning but announced Monday it was lowering it to "Level 3." (Reporting by David Shepardson and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:51pU.S. dollar slides as stocks rally; focus on Fed
RE
03:47pIsrael deal protects Bahrain's interests amid Iran threat, minister says
RE
03:43pPsa, fca revising merger terms to reinforce balance sheets of both companies in light of covid-19 crisis and ensure deal is concluded as soon as possible - source
RE
03:42pOil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic's harm to demand
RE
03:40pWRAPUP 2-Oil industry paints grimmer picture of pandemic's harm to demand
RE
03:31pPsa to scrap planned spin-off of controlling stake in faurecia and fca to cut cash portion of special dividend to shareholders in merger with psa from 5.5 bln to 3 bln euros - source
RE
03:28pColombia's Ecopetrol says illegal siphoning of oil pipelines rises in 2020
RE
03:26pTear down your barriers, EU says after summit with China's Xi
RE
03:25pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Releases Report on National Financial Literacy Strategy
PU
03:24pCOVID-19 vaccine hopes lift world stocks, dollar eases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla investors should be watching for M&A for S&P inclusion
2UK's G4S rejects 2.95 billion pound offer from Canadian security firm GardaWorld
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : Switzerland's Six makes highest bid for Borsa Italiana - sources
4ORACLE CORPORATION : Oracle Wins Bidding for TikTok in U.S., After Microsoft Proposal Rejected -- 2nd Update
5NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth LE module with built-in sensors help..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group