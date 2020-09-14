U.S. State Department eases China travel advisory for Americans

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department
said on Monday it had eased a travel advisory for Americans
considering travel to China or Hong Kong from "Do Not Travel" to
"Reconsider Travel."
The State Department cited COVID-19 and arbitrary
enforcement of local laws in issuing the "Reconsider Travel"
warning, but also said China has "improved conditions."
The department in June had issued its highest "Do Not
Travel" Level 4 warning but announced Monday it was lowering it
to "Level 3."
(Reporting by David Shepardson and David Brunnstrom; Editing by
Sandra Maler)