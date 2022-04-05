Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of air defense support to Taiwan - Pentagon

04/05/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting in Taipei

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Taiwan of equipment, training and other items to support the Patriot Air Defense System in a deal valued at up to $95 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The package would include training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and sustainment of the Patriot Air Defense System and associated equipment, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

The Pentagon said Raytheon was the prime contractor for the possible sale.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)


© Reuters 2022
