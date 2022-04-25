U.S. State Dept backs ammunition sale for Ukraine -statement

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department
on Monday used an emergency declaration for the first time
during the Biden administration to approve the potential sale of
$165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine to help the country
defend itself against Russia's ongoing invasion, the Pentagon
said.
The Ukrainian government had asked to buy various rounds of
so-called nonstandard ammunition, the department said in a
statement, referring to ammunition that does not adhere to NATO
standards.
The Pentagon said the package could include artillery
ammunition for howitzers, tanks and grenade launchers such as
152mm rounds for 2A36 Giatsint; 152mm rounds for D-20 cannons;
VOG-17 for automatic grenade launcher AGS-17; 125mm HE
ammunition for T-72 and 152mm rounds for 2A65 Msta.
"As Ukrainian forces expend ammunition to defend their
country, their daily replenishment requirements continue to
increase," a State Department official said.
"Critically low stores of ammunition for their fielded
systems" were among the reasons the State Department official
said that "an emergency exists."
An emergency declaration has not been used since 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-saudi-arms/defying-congress-trump-sets-8-billion-plus-in-weapons-sales-to-saudi-arabia-uae-idUSKCN1SU25R
when the Trump administration informed congressional committees
that it would go ahead with 22 military sales to the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Jordan, infuriating
lawmakers by circumventing a long-standing precedent for
congressional review of major weapons sales.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified
Congress of the possible sale to Ukraine on Sunday.
"The Biden administration appears to argue that countering
Russian aggression is in U.S. national security interest, which
is not that different than what Trump did with regard to Iran"
and the 2019 sales to Middle East allies, Jeff Abramson, a
senior fellow at Arms Control Association, told Reuters.
But thus far Ukraine has had very broad bipartisan support.
"If this were being provided to a country with less general
agreement as being in need, you would expect to see members of
Congress raise the question of whether this truly is an
emergency from a U.S. security perspective," Abramson said.
The Pentagon did not identify the prime contractor for the
weapons but did say that Foreign Military Financing would be
used to pay for the munitions.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mike Stone in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)