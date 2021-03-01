U.S. Stock Futures Bounce Higher to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures advanced Monday, putting major indexes on track to reverse some of the losses suffered during the previous week.

S&P 500 futures strengthened 1.2% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 1.1%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the markets open.

Meanwhile, European stocks climbed, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 up 1.6% in morning trade. Gains were led by the communication-services and information-technology sectors.

ITV rose 3.2% and Halma climbed 2.4%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, gained 1.4%. Other regional indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France's CAC 40 added 1.5%, the FTSE 250 climbed 1.5% and Germany's DAX rose 1.3%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound fell 0.3%, 0.2% and 0.3% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude gained 1.8% to $65.58 a barrel. Gold also strengthened 1.3% to $1,751 a troy ounce.

The German 10-year bund yield declined to minus 0.297% and yields on 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts were down to 0.775%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields declined to 1.414% from 1.459% on Friday. Yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

Indexes in Asia mostly climbed as Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.5%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index added 2.4% and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite rose 1.2%.

