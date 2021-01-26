U.S. Stock Futures Edge Down After Bigger Drops in Asia

U.S. stock futures edged down after Wall Street closed at fresh records, while international stock indexes were mixed.

Indexes in Asia mostly slipped as Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.4%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1% and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 1.5%.

Stocks in Europe meanwhile were mostly up, as the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trade with the energy and industrials sectors leading gains.

Regional indexes in Europe mostly climbed as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, France's CAC 40 added 0.5% and Germany's DAX added 0.7%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound were down 0.1%, 0.1% and 0.3% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude oil declined 0.4% to $55.47 a barrel. Gold remained flat, at $1,854.90 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields strengthened to minus 0.545% from minus 0.548% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields rose to 0.269% from 0.264%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury strengthened to 1.035% from 1.033%. Bond yields and prices move inversely.

An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 0409ET