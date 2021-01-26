Log in
U.S. Stock Futures Edge Down After Bigger Drops in Asia

01/26/2021 | 04:10am EST
U.S. stock futures edged down after Wall Street closed at fresh records, while international stock indexes were mixed.

Indexes in Asia mostly slipped as Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.4%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 1% and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite fell 1.5%.

Stocks in Europe meanwhile were mostly up, as the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3% in morning trade with the energy and industrials sectors leading gains.

Regional indexes in Europe mostly climbed as the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.5%, France's CAC 40 added 0.5% and Germany's DAX added 0.7%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound were down 0.1%, 0.1% and 0.3% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, international benchmark Brent crude oil declined 0.4% to $55.47 a barrel. Gold remained flat, at $1,854.90 a troy ounce.

German 10-year bund yields strengthened to minus 0.545% from minus 0.548% and U.K. 10-year gilts yields rose to 0.269% from 0.264%. The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury strengthened to 1.035% from 1.033%. Bond yields and prices move inversely.

An artificial-intelligence tool was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 0409ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 1.06% 5528.99 Real-time Quote.0.15%
DAX 1.40% 13845.85 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.08% 0.88829 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
HANG SENG -2.48% 29433.69 Real-time Quote.10.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.11% 55.9 Delayed Quote.8.61%
NIKKEI 225 -0.96% 28546.18 Real-time Quote.4.33%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.00% 4888.89 Delayed Quote.8.68%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.00% 4917.86 Delayed Quote.5.77%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.76% 408.46 Delayed Quote.2.38%
WTI -0.18% 52.769 Delayed Quote.10.00%
