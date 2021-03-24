Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher

03/24/2021 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. stock futures ticked higher, with technology shares poised to lead gains at the opening bell.

S&P 500 futures strengthened 0.2% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. Contracts on the Nasdaq-100 added 0.8%. Changes in futures don't necessarily predict moves after the opening bell.

Europe stocks declined Wednesday for a two-day losing streak. The Stoxx Europe 600 shed 0.5% in morning trade. The consumer-staples and real-estate sectors posted the main losses while the information-technology sector rose.

Halma added 2.6% for a three-session winning streak.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100, which is dominated by large international businesses, was lower 0.5%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly fell as France's CAC 40 was down 0.7%, the U.K.'s FTSE 250 lost 0.3% and Germany's DAX declined 0.7%.

The Swiss franc, the euro and the British pound slipped 0.3%, 0.3% and 0.5% respectively against the U.S. dollar.

In commodities, Brent crude was up 1.5% to $61.79 a barrel. Gold was also up 0.2% to $1,728.40 a troy ounce.

The yield on German 10-year bunds fell to minus 0.356% and the 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yield was down to 0.739%. 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were down to 1.615% from 1.637% on Tuesday. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Indexes in Asia mostly slipped as Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.9%, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 2%, and China's benchmark Shanghai Composite lost 1.3%.

An

artificial-intelligence tool

was used in creating this article.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0455ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.32% 5925.83 Real-time Quote.7.51%
DAX -0.50% 14590.11 Delayed Quote.6.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.94% 32423.15 Delayed Quote.6.94%
HANG SENG -2.17% 27900.05 Real-time Quote.4.73%
NASDAQ 100 -0.53% 13017.790015 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.12% 13227.697011 Delayed Quote.3.80%
NIKKEI 225 -2.04% 28405.52 Real-time Quote.6.30%
S&P 500 -0.76% 3910.52 Delayed Quote.4.91%
Latest news "Markets"
05:28aFTSE 100 falls as Europe COVID-19 surge spurs recovery worries
RE
05:18aOil rises as Suez Canal ship runs aground, European lockdowns weigh
RE
04:55aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher
DJ
04:24aASM INTERNATIONAL N  : European stocks hit two-week low ahead of PMI data
RE
02:40aAsian shares hit two-week lows, dollar gains as investors scurry for cover
RE
03/23Robinhood, at the heart of retail trading frenzy, files for own IPO
RE
03/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
03/23TSX falls 0.77% to 18,669.80
RE
03/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drop Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
03/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Dip Amid Powell's Testimony
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SONY CORPORATION : SONY : GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3LEONARDO S.P.A. : LEONARDO S P A : postpones DRS IPO, shares fall
4EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : EVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN : Tug boats work to free giant container ship s..
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : quarterly profit jumps 175%, beats forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ